Thompson, Napa County Flood Control District Celebrate $48.3 Million to Complete Napa River Flood Project

Washington – Today Rep. Mike Thompson (CA-05) and Napa County Flood Control and Water Conservation District Board of Directors Supervisor Brad Wagenknecht and Napa Mayor Scott Sedgley announced that the Napa River Flood Project has received $48.3 million in funding from the Army Corps of Engineering Fiscal Year 2021 Work Plan to complete the Napa River Flood Project. Thompson has long worked to bring back Federal resources to complete the project, including months of conversations with the committees of jurisdiction. He previously advocated for this funding in a September 2020 letter to the Army Corps.

“Completing the Napa River Flood Project is a critical part of ensuring the economic success of our community and our district. It will boost local jobs and make our district more resilient to future disasters,” said Thompson. “That’s why today I am proud to announce that the Napa River Flood Project has been awarded $48.3 million in Federal funding through the Army Corps of Engineering to complete the project. I want to thank past Chairs former Mayor Jill Techel and Supervisor Bill Dodd for their work. This is a vital piece in our progress, and I look forward to celebrating the final product in the months to come.”

“This funding is timely as we grapple with the effects of extreme weather events in the face of our changing climate,” stated Napa County Supervisor Brad Wagenknecht. “It will bolster our remaining Measure A funding and allow for the protection of an additional 2000 homes and businesses from flooding. On behalf of Napa County, I would like to extend my appreciation to Congressman Thompson for his work on this critical project.”

“This funding, completing our flood project, will not only provide safety for existing homes and businesses, the Flood Project’s work along the river will also allow for much needed housing and other compatible uses in the flood plain,” stated Napa Mayor Scott Sedgley. “This final phase or our Project also creates livable wage jobs and keeps our local suppliers busy. Thank you, Congressman Thompson, for your decade long support of this project and thank you to the entire ‘Flood’ team for your outstanding work.”

