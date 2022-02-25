Thompson Presses for Greater Transparency and Accountability on the Release of Toxic Chemicals in Benicia

St. Helena – Today, Rep. Mike Thompson (CA-05) released the following statement after reports showed that Valero had been releasing chemicals in Benicia for years. The report shows that levels of pollution from the refinery in Benicia produced emissions that were hundreds of times higher than allowed by the Bay Area Air Quality Management District.

“The public health of our communities must always be a top priority, and it is paramount that regulations established by agencies like the Bay Area Air Quality Management district be met,” said Thompson. “This report is disturbing and shows a troubling lack of transparency and disclosure. This must be investigated to understand why this information is only just now being made public and to assess the full impact of the pollution on our communities and the threat it poses to the public health and safety of Benicia, Solano County, and the entire Bay Area.”

###