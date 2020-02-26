Thompson Reacts to Deadly Shooting in Milwaukee

Washington – Today Gun Violence Prevention Task Force Chairman Mike Thompson (CA-05) put out the following statement on the deadly shooting in Milwaukee that killed at least six and injured others.

“Heartbreaking news out of Milwaukee. Jan and I are mourning for the families and loved ones of those killed and injured, and for the community forever changed. As we prepare to mark one year since the passage of H.R. 8, this is a tragic reminder of the real impact this violence has and that we must fight to get this bill signed into law.”

###

The Gun Violence Prevention Task Force was established after the tragedy at Sandy Hook and has grown to a membership of more than 165.