Thompson Receives COVID-19 Vaccine

Washington – Today Rep. Mike Thompson (CA-05) announced that he has received the first of two injections for the COVID-19 vaccine. This dose was received at the advice of the House Attending Physician for continuity of government purposes and he will receive the second dose in three weeks. A statement from Thompson is below and a photo is attached.

“At the strong recommendation of the Office of the House Attending Physician, I received the first injection of the COVID-19 vaccine. I plan to get my second and final dose in three weeks. These doses were made available to Member of Congress for continuity of government purposes, consistent with direction from the National Security Council. I have no reservations about the science and research behind this vaccine and I’m grateful to all the scientists who made this possible. I encourage everyone to get it after consulting with their physician and following local guidance on distribution timetables.

“My wife, Jan, is a nurse at St. Helena Hospital and she will receive her vaccination tomorrow. We feel very lucky to get these early doses and I’m going to do everything I can to deliver Federal funding to help speed up the rollout of this vaccine. We both want to remind everyone that we still need to continue safety protocols to keep every safe and crush the virus. Please continue washing your hands frequently, watching your social distance and wearing your masks. Let’s get through this together.”

You can click here to read the guidance from the House Attending Physician regarding COVID-19 vaccines for Members of Congress pursuant to continuity of government purposes.