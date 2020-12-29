Thompson Releases End of Congress Report

Washington – Today Rep. Mike Thompson (CA-05) released a report on the 116th Congress, outlining important constituent service and legislative milestones over the last two years. A statement from Thompson is below.

“It’s the greatest honor of my life to represent my community in Congress and I work hard every day to ensure that my staff and I are serving our district. Despite the tough year we have all had, I am proud to have continued my work solving problems for people and responding to their concerns and questions. Through our outstanding casework operation, we resolved more than 3,000 cases for constituents and returned over $5.3 million to them in the 116th Congress, critical funding in such a hard economic year. This includes over $40,000 in economic impact payments to constituents who did not initially receive their payments as intended from the CARES Act.

“On the legislative side, 13 of my bills were signed into law. From expanding access to telehealth during the pandemic, to providing low-income tax credits, to expanding access to affordable housing in our disaster counties, my legislation is helping our constituents confront the multiple disasters facing our communities. As Chair of the Select Revenue Measures Subcommittee, I was able to move legislation to help green the tax code, create incentives to hires veterans and disadvantaged employees and support the hardworking men and women in our district. I look forward to continuing to serve our district and provide the best service possible through my legislative and casework operations.”

Thompson reported 13 bills signed into law, 175,843 responses to constituent mail, 39 Town Halls and 657 Capitol and White House tours in the 116th Congress. He also was able to resolve 3,017 constituent cases and return $5,378,754.33 to constituent through the casework process over the past two years.

###

Congressman Mike Thompson is proud to represent California’s 5th Congressional District, which includes all or part of Contra Costa, Lake, Napa, Solano and Sonoma Counties. He is a senior member of the House Committee on Ways and Means where he chairs the Subcommittee on Select Revenue Measures. Rep. Thompson is Chairman of the House Gun Violence Prevention Task Force. He is also Co-Chair of the bipartisan, bicameral Congressional Wine Caucus and a member of the fiscally-conservative Blue Dog Coalition.