Thompson Releases Statement on Bipartisan Senate Gun Violence Prevention Bill

Washington – Today, House Gun Violence Prevention Task Force Chair Rep. Mike Thompson (CA-05) released the following statement after the bipartisan group of senators, led by Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT) and Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX), introduced the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act.

“The United States faces an epidemic of gun violence, between the constant mass shootings and the everyday gun violence that is not often covered by the media,” said Thompson. “The Bipartisan Safer Communities Act will do the most important thing any gun violence prevention bill will do: save lives. While this bill does not go as far as the bills passed by the House, including my Bipartisan Background Checks Act and the Protecting Our Kids Act, we must take progress wherever we can find it. This bill represents a significant step towards combatting gun violence prevention and passing this bill will put measures in place to keep guns out of dangerous hands, invest in mental health resources and community violence intervention programs, fund school safety programs, enhance background checks for people under 21, and crack down on gun trafficking.

“As Congress considers this bill, I will never give up on other critical gun violence prevention priorities like background checks, nationwide red flag laws, safe storage provisions, and other policies which will save lives and are overwhelmingly supported by the American people.

“When the Senate passes this bill later this week, the House must be ready to expeditiously take it up and send it to President Biden’s desk to help save lives and keep our communities safe.”

