Thompson Releases Statement on Sacramento Shooting

Napa – Today, Chairman of the House Gun Violence Prevention Taskforce Rep. Mike Thompson (CA-05) released the following statement in response to a shooting in Sacramento, California that left 6 people dead and at least 12 injured.

“Gun violence continues to plague our communities and take the lives of Americans every day,” said Thompson. “Congress must act now to prevent guns from falling into dangerous hands, and that means passing commonsense legislation on universal background checks, which close loopholes that allow felons and domestic abusers to obtain these weapons, as well as other gun violence prevention measures that would save lives. Inaction is not an option.

“I am grateful to the heroics of our first responders as they respond to this senseless shooting. My team and I are closely monitoring the situation as law enforcement continue their search for the shooter, and my thoughts are going out to families and friends of those we lost.”

