Thompson Releases Statement on Supreme Court Decision Gutting Greenhouse Gas Emission Regulations

St. Helena – Today, Rep. Mike Thompson (CA-05) released the following statement after the Supreme Court decision ruled in West Virginia v. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to curtail the EPA’s ability to tackle climate change, protect the public from the harms of pollution, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions through the Clean Air Act.

“Climate change is one of the most consequential issues that our world faces today, and this ruling from the Supreme Court will have lasting consequences in our ability to protect our communities from climate change,” said Thompson. “Congress must act now on legislation that will put policies in place that combat climate change and accelerate our transition to clean energy, and that includes my GREEN Act. This decision is deeply concerning, and further delegitimizes the Supreme Court in the eyes of the American public.”

Read more about Rep. Thompson’s GREEN Act here.

Rep. Thompson worked with students in his district to introduce a Congressional resolution recognizing the impact of recurrent climate disasters on the mental health of our nation’s youth.

###