Thompson Statement on New Generation of House Democratic Leadership

Today, Rep. Mike Thompson (CA-05) released the following statement in support of the next generation of House Democratic leadership.

“Following one of the most productive sessions of Congress our nation has seen, it is essential that our new leadership represents the values that make our country the most successful republic in the world,” said Thompson. “No one epitomizes that more than Chair Hakeem Jeffries, Assistant Speaker Katherine Clark, and Vice Chair Pete Aguilar. Their experience and diversity will help us lift up every American and ensure no one is left behind.

“I look forward to working with Chairman Jeffries, Assistant Speaker Clark, and Vice Chair Aguilar to advance the policies that deliver for generations to come and usher in a new era of prosperity, freedom, and justice for the United States.”