Thompson Statement on Officer-Involved Shooting in Vallejo

Washington – Today Rep. Mike Thompson (CA-05) put out the following statement in response to an officer-involved shooting in Vallejo earlier this week, the details of which were just released today.

“Any loss of life is a devastating tragedy and my thoughts are with the family of Sean Monterrosa who was killed in the officer-involved shooting earlier this week. His family, loved ones and community deserve to have a clear understanding of the events that led to this shooting. That’s why I support an independent investigation into the incident. If wrongdoing is found, justice must be upheld.

“This pain is particularly sharp at a time when our nation grieves the loss of George Floyd. I support everyone’s right to peaceful protest, and I am working in Congress to address the systemic racism that has led to inequity and injustice in our country. The time for action is now. I hope everyone will stay safe and take care of one another in this difficult time. We need our community now more than ever.”

