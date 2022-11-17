Thompson Statement on Speaker Pelosi's Announcement

Today, Rep. Mike Thompson (CA-05) released the following statement after Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced she is stepping down from leadership.

“Nancy Pelosi is the most successful speaker in our nation’s history,” said Thompson. “The first woman to serve as Speaker of the House, she has been making history throughout her career. With two decades of leading House Democrats, she played a pivotal role in nearly every single piece of legislation that has passed through the House. Her legislative acumen and ability to lead our caucus is matched by none, and she has always prioritized America’s working families and the children of our country.

“During the 117th Congress, Speaker Pelosi delivered one of the most productive legislative sessions through the thinnest of margins — which speaks to her ability to lead and unify our caucus. The American Rescue Plan helped us recover from COVID-19, reopen schools, and save small businesses. The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, the most significant investment in our infrastructure since Eisenhower, is creating thousands of good-paying jobs by fixing roads and bridges, improving ports and airports, delivering clean water to all, investing in high-speed internet, and modernizing our electrical grid. The CHIPS and Science Act is restoring American manufacturing and strengthening our supply chains. Most consequentially, the Inflation Reduction Act is For The Children: taking historic action on climate change, bringing down the cost of prescription drugs and health care premiums, and lowering the federal deficit. Speaker Pelosi’s unwavering leadership achieved countless victories for our nation, and especially our nation’s children.

“Speaker Pelosi led the House to pass the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act to rescue our country from the financial crisis in 2009, saving millions of jobs. She fought for pay equity with the Lilly Ledbetter Fair Pay Act to help women fight discrimination and pay discrepancies. The Affordable Care Act was successful because of Speaker Pelosi. She was the architect of this legislation in Congress which led to the passage of this historic bill, and successfully fought off attempts to repeal this law in 2018. Speaker Pelosi has always prioritized hard-working Americans, and her legislative record speaks for itself.

“Through her four terms as Speaker, Speaker Pelosi has passed historic gun violence prevention legislation, expanded educational opportunities, passed protections against hate crimes, delivered on climate action, increased services for the men and women who served our nation in the military, backed strong policies and disaster assistance for our agriculture producers, and truly advocated For The Children.

“Speaker Pelosi is leaving an indelible mark on the United States Congress and our nation, and her decision to leave leadership is one that was made on her own terms. Speaker Pelosi deserves our gratitude for her relentless efforts to leave our country better For The Children.”