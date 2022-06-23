Thompson Statement on Supreme Court Decision Overturning New York Concealed Carry Permit Law

Washington – Today, Rep. Mike Thompson (CA-05) released the following statement after the Supreme Court released a decision stripping states of the right to set sensible firearm rules. New York State Rifle & Pistol Association v. Bruen concerns a New York state law that requires anyone who wants a license to carry a concealed handgun to show “proper cause” for the license.

“By striking down New York’s conceal carry permit law, the Supreme Court is stripping states of their ability to set gun regulations to keep their citizens safe,” said Thompson. “New York’s law was on the books for over 100 years. Today’s extreme ruling undermines the authority of states to responsibily regulate the use of firearms and will lead to more gun violence.

“As Chair of the House Gun Violence Prevention Task Force and a lifelong responsible gun owner, I am committed to passing legislation that respects our Second Amendment rights while protecting our kids, schools, and communities. There must be immediate action on the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act and additional commonsense gun violence prevention legislation that will save lives.”

Republicans in the Senate have blocked gun violence prevention legislation from universal background checks to federal red flag laws, which is why state gun laws are important safeguards. According to Giffords, states with weaker gun laws have significantly more gun deaths per capita, and they have also seen a larger increase in gun violence from 2011 to 2020.