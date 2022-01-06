Thompson Statment on One-Year Anniversary of January 6 Attack

Washington – Today, Rep. Mike Thompson (CA-05) released the following statement on the one-year anniversary of the January 6 attack on the Capitol.

“One year ago, our nation witnessed a direct assault on our Capitol and our democracy when a pro-Trump mob attempted to prevent the peaceful transfer of power and subvert the will of the American people. The attack on the Capitol was more than just an attack on a building — it was an attack on the very fabric of our democracy which serves as the model for millions around the world who seek freedom and prosperity.

“January 6 was a dark day in our nation’s history and one that we cannot forget and must work to ensure can never happen again. Today, my thoughts are with every USCP and Metro officer, member, staff, reporter, photographer, Capitol support staff, and everyone else across our country who was affected by this dark day.”

