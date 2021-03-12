Thompson, Stefanik Introduce Bipartisan Resolution to Mark Women's History Month

Napa, CA – Today Rep. Mike Thompson (CA-05) and Rep. Elise Stefanik (NY-21) introduced a bipartisan National Women’s History Month Resolution. The legislation honors the history of women in our nation and recommits to the work of spotlighting the often untold stories of women. This bill also recognizes the roots of Women’s History Month right in Thompson’s own district.

“Women have been integral to our nation’s history from the start but far too often, their stories and contributions remain untold and unappreciated. Fifty years ago, a group of women in Sonoma County sought to tell those stories. The Education Taskforce of Sonoma County Commission on the Status of Women started a “Women’s History Week” that eventually grew into a national movement culminating in Women’s History Month that we celebrate each March,” said Thompson. “I’m proud to honor their work and to honor the contributions of women across our nation each year when I introduce this resolution. We can and we must continue telling the stories of women, both this month and throughout the year.”

“As the youngest Republican woman ever elected to the United States Congress, I am especially proud to be an original cosponsor of the Resolution to Mark Women’s History Month and honor the tremendous contributions women have made to advance our politics, economy, and culture. Today, there is a record number of women in Congress, and this achievement would not be possible without the fearless women who led before us,” said Stefanik.

