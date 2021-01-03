Thompson Sworn In to Serve in 117th Congress

Washington – Today Rep. Mike Thompson (CA-05) was sworn in to represent California’s Fifth Congressional District in the 117th Congress. He outlined his priorities for the coming session in a statement below.

“It’s my deep honor to be sworn in to again serve our community in Congress. Our nation faces a crisis unlike any in our lifetimes and we must tackle this challenge together. I will work tirelessly to ensure we have the resources to crush the Coronavirus and support the families, workers, small businesses and state and local governments that are struggling. We need more relief and we must work to get this done as soon as possible. This is our most urgent task in the first weeks and months of this year.

“This Congress, we must also tackle our nation’s most important and pressing problems. Chief among my priorities is addressing the threat of climate change, an issue that poses an existential threat to our planet and to future generations. We must also work to build back our economy that has been hit hard by the virus, including creating jobs that meet the needs of our 21st Century economy. I will continue my work to help end gun violence and ensure our new President signs into law my bill to expand background checks and help keep our communities safe. I’ll also fight to ensure we expand access to high-quality, affordable health care and to rebuild our nation’s infrastructure. Finally, I am committed to redoubling my efforts to bring back every Federal dollar and resource to help our community rebuild from the recent fires and to prevent future fires. We must address both fire recovery and prevention at the same time. I know that this new Congress, with the help of President-elect Biden, can address these critical priorities and help make history.”

