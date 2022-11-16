Thompson Tests Positive for COVID-19

Rep. Mike Thompson (CA-05) released the following statement after receiving a positive COVID-19 result on PCR test.

“After taking a regular PCR test, I have tested positive for COVID-19. Thanks to being fully vaccinated and receiving both booster shots, I am experiencing only mild symptoms. I will be working from home and my office remains fully open to serve the people of our district.

“As COVID-19 continues to evolve, I recommend every American to get their updated COVID-19 vaccine and booster to stay healthy and protect their friends and families.”