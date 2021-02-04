Thompson to Serve as Chairman of the House Ways and Means Subcommittee on Select Revenue Measures

Washington – Today Rep. Mike Thompson (CA-05) was again named to lead the House Ways and Means Subcommittee on Select Revenue Measures, the group tasked with tax policy measures in the House. This appointment was confirmed by a vote of the full committee today. A statement from Thompson is below.

“It’s my honor to be again named by my colleagues to lead the Select Revenue Measures Subcommittee on the Ways and Means Committee in the 117th Congress. This subcommittee has the power to help ensure everyone has a shot at success and fair and equitable taxation will be a high priority for us once again. This appointment allowed me to help steer many of the critical Coronavirus relief programs last year. I will be working this Congress to ensure we deliver strong and sweeping aid to the American people to help combat this crisis.

“I will also be working on measures to provide relief for communities like mine that were devastated by disaster in recent years. And I will continue working to use the tax code to promote clean energy and reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Climate change is an existential threat and we need to use every tool we can to combat it. Thank you to Chairman Neal and my colleagues for this vote of confidence. Please know I will do everything to ensure our district and our nation can get ahead.”

