Thompson Votes to Expand Telehealth Options and Modernize Health Care System

Today, Rep. Mike Thompson (CA-05) voted to pass H.R. 4040, the Advancing Telehealth Beyond COVID-19 Act, to expand telehealth and access to quality and affordable care. Rep. Thompson is a coauthor of H.R. 4040.

“The COVID-19 pandemic demonstrated that telehealth is a vital part of our health care system — expanding and modernizing telehealth is commonsense,” said Thompson. “This legislation will ensure that telehealth remains part of treatment plans for millions of Americans, especially those living in rural and underserved communities. I am proud that this bill includes provisions I wrote to eliminate geographic restrictions, expand the range of providers eligible for Medicare reimbursement, and allow the use of audio-only telehealth services. I know that this bill will improve the quality of life for countless residents of our district, and I urge the Senate to pass this bill quickly.”

H.R. 4040, the Advancing Telehealth Beyond COVID-19 Act, will:

Allow Medicare beneficiaries to receive telehealth services from any location, including their homes;

Expand Medicare coverage of telehealth services for all beneficiaries, instead of only those in rural areas;

Allow for more types of providers such as Federally Qualified Health Centers and Rural Health Clinics to provide telehealth under Medicare;

Allow Medicare beneficiaries to receive audio-only services, instead of only telehealth services with an audio and visual component;

Delay the in-person requirements for mental health services to be provided through telehealth; and

Allow hospice providers to conduct face-to-face requirements via telehealth.