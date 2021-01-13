Thompson Votes to Impeach the President

Washington – Today Rep. Mike Thompson (CA-05) voted for the Article of Impeachment charging the President with inciting a violent attack on the Capitol to subvert our democracy and overturn the results of the 2020 Presidential election. As statement from Thompson is below.

“Our institution of representative democracy is a beacon of hope for millions of people around the world and has been for nearly 250 years. Last week, the President changed that when he sent domestic terrorists to tear that beacon down. He put the lives of every person in the Capitol at risk, from those in the line of succession, to Members of Congress, to the employees and staff, to the Capitol Police officers. He incited a mob that wanted to hang the Vice President, kill the Speaker and take hostages. This is the most unconscionable thing I’ve ever seen.

“This attack, incited by the President, was an attempt to disrupt the Constitutional process to certify the vote of the Electoral College. Make no mistake, it was an attempt to overturn our Presidential election and decimate democracy. This seditious act must have consequences. That’s why today I voted for the Article of Impeachment charging the President with inciting this grave attack. He must be held accountable. The Senate must swiftly convict and remove him from office.”

You can click here to read the Article of Impeachment and click here to read the House Judiciary Committee’s staff report with materials in support of the article.

