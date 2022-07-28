Thompson Votes to Lower Costs for Consumers, Create American Jobs, and Strengthen National Security

Today, Rep. Mike Thompson (CA-05) voted for H.R. 4346, The CHIPS and Science Act. This bipartisan legislation makes historic investments to surge production of American-made semiconductors, tackle supply chain vulnerabilities, bolster America’s scientific research and technological leadership, and strengthen America’s economic and national security. Many of these provisions passed the House in February as part of the America COMPETES Act.

“The CHIPS and Science Act is a major victory for our nation’s economy, families, and global competitiveness,” said Thompson. “Semiconductors power our cellphones, medical devices, cars, and more, and with today’s vote, we are ensuring this vital technology is made here in the United States. This legislation will provide support for domestic manufacturing and jobs, lower costs for consumers, and revitalize support for our research institutions to advance cutting-edge studies. I am proud to vote for this significant legislation and look forward to it being enacted into law.”

Only 12 percent of semiconductor chips are currently being manufactured domestically, down from 37 percent in the 1990s, and many foreign competitors are investing heavily to dominate this critical national security industry. This package will return the U.S. to its status as a world leader in the semiconductor manufacturing industry and shore up our economic and national security. The lack of domestic manufacturing of semiconductors was one significant driver of inflation leading to higher prices for cars, electronics and other products that require microchips to operate.

The CHIPS and Science Act includes more than $52 billion for the CHIPS for America Fund to help manufacturers build, expand, or modernize domestic facilities and equipment for semiconductor fabrication, assembly, testing, advanced packaging, or research and development, including $2 billion specifically for legacy semiconductors, $2 billion for the CHIPS for America Defense Fund to be used for microelectronic research and development at the Defense Department, and $500 million for the CHIPS for America International Technology Security and Innovation Fund.

This package includes $1.5 billion for Public Wireless Supply Chain Innovation, known as ORAN, to expand access to American-made 5G technology so everyone can participate in the 21st Century Economy.

The CHIPS and Science Act makes robust investments in science and technology for American consumers and workers, including:

Strengthening research and development through the National Science Foundation, the Department of Energy and the National Institute of Standards and Technology, which will power America’s preeminence in both basic research and next-generation technologies.

Advancing regional technology hubs to ensure that communities across the country can participate in research and development.

Diversifying our STEM workforce to be inclusive so that our nation’s brightest minds are helping drive American innovation.

$1 billion RECOMPETES grant program for persistently distressed communities, creating good-paying jobs meeting local economic development needs.

Bolstering U.S. space exploration and research initiatives including authorized funds for NASA advancements in space technology, the Artemis IV lunar missions, and the International Space Station.

The CHIPS and Science Act is a powerful bipartisan investment in lowering costs for American families, ending dependence on foreign manufacturers instead of American-made semiconductors, and turbocharging American research and development to ensure our economic and national security for generations to come through American-led innovation and development.