Thompson Votes to Pass American Rescue Plan

Washington – Today Rep. Mike Thompson (CA-05) voted to pass H.R. 1319, the American Rescue Plan, the sweeping health and economic relief plan offered by President Biden. The bill provides about $1.9 trillion in relief to help address both the health and economic crises caused by COVID-19. A statement from Thompson is below.

“The American people are hurting and they need relief now. Just this week, we hit the tragic milestone of half a million lives lost due to COVID-19. Tens of millions have been sick, millions have lost jobs, businesses are closed, and kids are out of school. Parents are worried about putting food on the table and paying rent. The Federal government needs to act now to address this crisis, crush the virus and support our economic recovery.

“That’s why today I voted to pass the American Rescue Plan, which will provide a critical lifeline to our communities hit hard by Coronavirus. It offers direct payments to families so they can pay their bills, it includes funding for our small businesses and restaurants, and it offers resources and money to help schools reopen safely. The bill also addresses the health crisis, boosting our vaccine rollout with billions in funding. Finally, the plan extends the vital unemployment benefits set to expire next month and includes funding to help ensure our state and local governments can keep essential frontline workers on the job. This bill will make a difference and the Senate must vote to pass it as soon as possible. We must get our communities the relief they need now.

You can click here to watch a floor statement from Thompson in support of the American Rescue Plan and you can click here to read a summary of the bill. Earlier this month, Thompson voted to pass many of these provisions through the House Committee on Ways and Means. Thompson also held a press conference with local leaders to underscore the importance of the bill to cities and counties in the Fifth Congressional District. The bill now heads to the Senate floor for consideration.

###

Congressman Mike Thompson is proud to represent California’s 5th Congressional District, which includes all or part of Contra Costa, Lake, Napa, Solano and Sonoma Counties. He is a senior member of the House Committee on Ways and Means where he chairs the Subcommittee on Select Revenue Measures. Rep. Thompson is Chairman of the House Gun Violence Prevention Task Force. He is also Co-Chair of the bipartisan, bicameral Congressional Wine Caucus and a member of the fiscally-conservative Blue Dog Coalition.