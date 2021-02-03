Thompson Votes to Pass Budget Resolution Paving Way for COVID Relief Package

Washington – Today Rep. Mike Thompson (CA-05) voted to pass H.Con.Res 11, a bill establishing a Congressional Budget for fiscal year 2021 and paving the way for a COVID relief package to be negotiated and passed by Congress in the coming weeks. A statement from Thompson is below.

“As our nation continues our fight to crush the Coronavirus, our communities need swift and strong action from the Federal government. People are hurting because of the pandemic – they’re losing family members and friends, kids aren’t in school, some have lost their job and their health care, some people worried about paying rent and putting food on the table, small business owners worry about keeping their doors open and everyone wants things to get back to normal.

“That’s why today I voted to pass the budget resolution that will allow us to pass President Biden’s American Rescue Plan. This plan will help us crush this virus. People will be able to get the vaccine faster and have better access to testing and treatment. Families and workers that have been hit hard economically will get expanded emergency unemployment benefits, additional economic impact payments, and boosted nutrition assistance. Our local small businesses that are at the heart of our economy will receive additional assistance to the hardest hit businesses. And our state and local governments that are at the tip of the spear will get the help they need to fight the pandemic and provide relief to people.

“Top economists have agreed that if we go big now with a relief package, our economy will be able to rebound faster. And they agree that the cost of not acting now would be worse in the long run. Know I will continue working to bring back every Federal dollar and resource needed to help our district through this crisis.”

You can click here for a fact sheet on H.Con.Res 11 and you can click here to read details of the President’s American Rescue Plan.

###

Congressman Mike Thompson is proud to represent California’s 5th Congressional District, which includes all or part of Contra Costa, Lake, Napa, Solano and Sonoma Counties. He is a senior member of the House Committee on Ways and Means where he chairs the Subcommittee on Select Revenue Measures. Rep. Thompson is Chairman of the House Gun Violence Prevention Task Force. He is also Co-Chair of the bipartisan, bicameral Congressional Wine Caucus and a member of the fiscally-conservative Blue Dog Coalition.