Thompson Votes to Pass Resolution Urging Vice President to Invoke the 25th Amendment and Remove the President

Washington – Today Rep. Mike Thompson (CA-05) released the following statement after voting to pass H. Res. 21, a resolution urging the Vice President to invoke the 25th Amendment, gather the Cabinet and remove the President from office. This comes after the President’s actions that incited last week’s attack on the United States Capitol and attempted to interfere with the Constitutional process of certifying the 2020 Presidential Election results. You can watch Thompson’s remarks on the floor here.

“The President must be removed. His behavior is unbecoming of his office and he’s a danger to the future of our democracy. That’s why today I voted to pass this resolution calling on the Vice President to use his powers under the 25th Amendment to remove the President from office. Tomorrow I will vote to impeach the President. He cannot be allowed to threaten our nation and our democracy any longer.”

Thompson was one of the first members to call on the Vice President to invoke the 25th Amendment after the attack on the Capitol on Wednesday and cosponsored the resolution. That attack left five people dead and one Capitol Police officer tragically took his life in the aftermath.

