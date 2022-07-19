Thompson Votes to Pass Respect for Marriage Act

Washington – Today, Rep. Mike Thompson (CA-05) voted to pass the Respect for Marriage Act, a bill that would reaffirm the equal right to marriage for every American. The bill passed the House by a vote of 267-157.

“Today’s vote in the House of Representatives reaffirms that the equal right to marriage is fundamental for every American,” said Thompson. “The partisan and extreme Republican-controlled Supreme Court has laid the groundwork to reconsider United States v. Windsor and Obergefell v. Hodges, and the Respect for Marriage Act will reaffirm the right for equal marriage. This is about protecting the freedoms that Americans have enjoyed for years, and the Senate must take this up expeditiously.”

More than two-thirds of the American public support marriage equality, with majorities across the political spectrum, across faiths, and in every region of the country.

The legislation will provide additional stability for the lives that families have built upon the foundation of our fundamental rights. The Respect for Marriage Act will dispel any concern or uncertainty for families worried by the implications of the Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization decision.