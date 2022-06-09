Thompson Votes to Pass Water Resources Development Act to Authorize Funding for California Fifth District Water Project

Washington – Last night, Rep. Mike Thompson (CA-05) voted to pass H.R. 7776, the Water Resources Development Act of 2022, legislation that will authorize crucial investments in America’s ports, inland waterways, flood management systems, ecosystems, and other water resources infrastructure. WRDA 2022 will support our local economy and keep California competitive, while carrying out projects in an environmentally and socially responsible way. Now that WRDA has passed the House, the legislation must pass the Senate to ensure that WRDA 2022 is signed into law.

“Every community in California’s Fifth District deserves to have clean water and modernized water infrastructure,” said Thompson. “I was proud to secure two environmental infrastructure requests to assist with development of municipal drinking water and wastewater projects and four study requests to provide assistance for the development of water infrastructure in our region. The Water Resources Development Act will provide our community with the funding it needs to modernize our water infrastructure and protect local ecosystems.”

Rep. Thompson secured the inclusion of two Environmental Infrastructure requests, projects that typically provide assistance with planning, design, and construction of municipal drinking water and wastewater infrastructure projects, for California’s Fifth District:

Water & Wastewater Infrastructure Project Request by City of Santa Rosa Requests Environmental Infrastructure authorization project for aging water and wastewater pipelines within the Santa Rosa Water system that are predicted to fail in the next 2+ years. Maintaining viable wastewater system is critical to water supply of the nearby Geysers Geothermal Plant and for agricultural re-use. Total project cost: $19,400,000; $14,550,000 Federal, and $4,850,000 non-Federal.

Water Infrastructure Pilot Project Request by Solano County Board of Supervisors Establishes a US Army Corps of Engineers pilot program to provide environmental assistance to non-Federal interests in the Counties of Sacramento, Yolo, San Joaquin, Solano, & Contra Costa for design, construction, or financial assistance for water-related environmental infrastructure initiatives in the San Joaquin Bay Delta. WRDA authorizes funding for this project up to $50,000,000.



Rep. Thompson additionally secured the inclusion of four non-infrastructure requests; projects/studies that typically provide assistance with planning, design, and construction of navigation, flood risk reduction, and ecosystem restoration, for the region:

Dam Safety Study Request by the City of Napa Authorizes Feasibility Study to develop a project for flood damage reduction related to the Conn Creek Dam spillway at Lake Hennessey. Section 209 of the Flood Control Act (FCA) of 1962 provides the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers study authority for all streams in Northern California draining into the Pacific (also known as the Northern California Streams Authority). Analysis of Conn Creek Spillway and Dam point to overtopping and failure of the earthen dam during 24-hour probable maximum precipitation. The study is required for planning and design to minimize flood risk and maintain critical water source for nearby communities.

Dredging Study Request by Napa County Flood Control & Water Conservation District Authorizes a new Study to develop a more resilient solution to the maintenance dredging of the Napa River by examining more cost-effective approaches and optimizing dredge material placement sites. The study of the Federal channel in the Napa River will incorporate climate change effects and changes to the surrounding geomorphology impacting sedimentation since the original study in 1950. Modifications will support the community’s Living River concept, produce more cost-effective approaches to maintenance dredging cycle, and optimize dredged material placement.

Dredging Study Request by City of Vallejo Authorizes a Feasibility Study to undertake additional environmental and cost evaluations of deep draft navigation in the Mare Island Strait Channel; specifically to evaluate navigation improvements required to accommodate military and commercial maritime vessel overhaul services at Mare Island.

Flood Risk Reduction Project Request by City of Woodland Authorizes the construction Lower Cache Creek Flood Risk Reduction Project in the vicinity of the City of Woodland. The project has Chief’s Report from HQ USACE recommending the project dated June 21, 2021. Total project cost: $320,893,000; $208,580,000 Federal, and $112,313,000 non-Federal. Authorization of the National Economic Development Plan that reduces flood risk in the City of Woodland, California. The principle features of the plan include: constructing 5.6 miles of new levee and seepage berms; improvement and construction of cutoff walls to 2.3 miles of levees; construction of up to 5.6 miles of drainage channel; and installation of four closure structures across roads and railways.



WRDA 2022 includes provisions that:

Improve U.S. water infrastructure by authorizing the study and construction of locally-driven projects developed in cooperation and consultation with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

Strengthen America’s economy through investment in our ports, harbors, and inland waterways, which will increase efficiency and support supply chains.

Build more resilient communities by restoring natural infrastructure and ensuring new infrastructure helps to mitigate the effects of natural disasters, extreme weather, sea-level rise, and other challenges posed by climate change.

Improve America’s ports and harbors, while ensuring efficient and effective use of the Harbor Maintenance Trust Fund dollars unlocked by WRDA 2020.

Direct the Corps to increase coordination with Tribal, indigenous, and economically disadvantaged communities to ensure that water resources development needs across the nation are met.

