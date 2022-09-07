Thompson, VPD Highlight Impact of Ghost Guns and Importance of Gun Violence Prevention

Today, House Gun Violence Prevention Task Force Chair Rep. Mike Thompson (CA-05), Vallejo Police Chief Shawny Williams, and staff from Touro University held a press conference on gun violence prevention and the impact of ghost guns on our community.

“The gun violence epidemic in our nation costs taxpayers $280 billion every year and takes the lives of 30 people every day,” said Thompson. “Our heroic men and women of law enforcement fight every day to keep our communities safe from violence, and I am grateful for their work. The proliferation of ghost guns poses a serious threat and the work that is done by the Vallejo Police Department is critical to our safety and security.

“The historic Bipartisan Safer Communities Act and recent executive action to combat gun violence and crack down on ghost guns are strong steps towards saving lives. I will continue my efforts in Congress to ensure our law enforcement have the tools they need to prevent gun violence and keep our communities safe.

“Thank you to Vallejo Police Chief Shawny Williams and all our law enforcement officers for their efforts to protect and serve.”

"Gun violence is a public health crisis, and no region is exempt from the epidemic of ghost guns. Together we can begin to combat gun violence through prevention, intervention, and enforcement. I am grateful to Congressman Thompson and Touro University for helping to shed light on this epidemic that is negatively impacting our communities,” said Chief Williams.

As the Chair of the Gun Violence Prevention Task Force, Rep. Thompson led the effort in Congress to push the Biden Administration to finalize the ghost gun rule, and also worked to pass legislation in the House codifying this rulemaking in law so it is better protected against extremist judges.

The Bipartisan Safer Communities Act is designed to protect America’s children, keep our schools safe, and reduce the threat of violence across our country. Rep. Thompson led the efforts in the House to pass this historic legislation. President Biden signed this legislation into law on June 25, 2022, marking the most significant action to prevent gun violence in decades.

Some of the general provisions include:

Support for State Crisis Intervention Orders: Provides $750 million for states to create and administer laws that will ensure deadly weapons are kept out of the hands of individuals a court determines are a danger to themselves or others.

Protections for Victims of Domestic Violence by Closing the Boyfriend Loophole: Adds convicted domestic violence abusers in dating relationships to the National Instant Criminal Background Check System.

Penalties for Straw Purchasing: Creates federal straw purchasing and gun trafficking criminal offenses, giving new tools for prosecutors to target dangerous illegal gunrunners.

Clarified Definition of Federally Licensed Firearms Dealer: Cracks down on criminals who illegally evade licensing requirements and clarifies which sellers need to register, conduct background checks, and keep appropriate records.

Enhanced Background Checks for People Under 21: Requires an investigative period to review juvenile and mental health records, including checks with state databases and local law enforcement, for buyers under 21 years of age, creating an enhanced, longer background check of up to ten days.

Community Violence Prevention Initiatives: Provides $250 million in funding for community-based violence prevention initiatives.

The full press conference can be viewed here.