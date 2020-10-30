Thompson's America's Conservation Enhancement Act Becomes Law

Napa, CA – Today Rep. Mike Thompson (CA-05) announced that his bill, America’s Conservation Enhancement Act, has been signed into law. This sweeping legislation establishes several new conservation programs and reauthorizes and increases many others. These provisions boost wildlife and wildlife habitat conservation efforts, a long-time priority of Thompson’s since his days in the California State Senate.

“The Coronavirus pandemic has made people across our nation value their access to public lands and our outdoor recreation spaces more than ever. That’s why I am glad to see my legislation, the America’s Conservation Enhancement Act, signed into law today,” said Thompson. “This new law will increase access to the outdoors and conserve our wildlife for the next generation and give a financial boost to the communities and businesses around our public lands. Today’s bill signing is a win for our environment, our economy and everyone in our nation who wants to enjoy the outdoors for years to come.”

The American’s Conservation Enhancement Act reauthorizes the North American Wetlands Conservation Act, the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation Act, the Chesapeake Bay Program, and the Chesapeake Bay Gateways and Watertrails network and the Chesapeake Bay Gateways Grants Assistance Program, all key conservation programs with a proven history of success. The legislation also establishes a chronic wasting disease task force and authorizes Federal funding to combat invasive species. Finally, the bill works to increase partnerships between public agencies and outside groups to conserve local fish species. You can read the full text here.

