Thompson's Legislation to Give Congressional Gold Medal to Cyclist Greg LeMond Passes the Senate

Washington – Today Rep. Mike Thompson (CA-05) announced that his bipartisan legislation to award a Congressional Gold Medal to American cyclist Greg LeMond has passed the Senate and now heads to the President’s desk to be signed into law.

“Greg LeMond represents the best of American sportsmanship. One of our greatest athletes, Greg is the only American to win the Tour de France – a feat he accomplished three times. Throughout his career, Greg repeatedly exemplified the principles of healthy competition, honesty, and selflessness, putting team success ahead of his own. In retirement, he’s dedicated his life to serving and supporting children, veterans, medical research and other causes through his charitable work,” said Thompson. “I am proud to see my bill to honor Greg with a Congressional Gold Medal pass the Senate and I will work to ensure it is signed into law, so we can fully honor his lifetime of success, as both an athlete and community leader.

You can click here to read Thompson’s bill honoring LeMond and outlining his long and celebrated career as a cyclist and activist. This bill passed the House in September 2019. The Congressional Gold Medal is one of the highest civilian awards in our nation and seeks to honor those “who have performed an achievement that has an impact on American history and culture that is likely to be recognized as a major achievement in the recipient's field long after the achievement.” These medals are only awarded through Acts of Congress and the bills must be co-sponsored by two thirds of the membership of both the House and the Senate before being considered for a vote. Greg is only the tenth individual athlete to receive this prestigious medal, others include Jackie Robinson, Roberto Clemente, Jesse Owens, Jack Nicklaus, and Arnold Palmer.

###

Congressman Mike Thompson is proud to represent California’s 5th Congressional District, which includes all or part of Contra Costa, Lake, Napa, Solano and Sonoma Counties. He is a senior member of the House Committee on Ways and Means where he chairs the Subcommittee on Select Revenue Measures. Rep. Thompson is Chairman of the House Gun Violence Prevention Task Force. He is also Co-Chair of the bipartisan, bicameral Congressional Wine Caucus and a member of the fiscally-conservative Blue Dog Coalition.