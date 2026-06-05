REPS. THOMPSON, VALADAO, PANETTA LEAD BIPARTISAN GROUP OF CALIFORNIA MEMBERS IN REQUESTING QUEBEC LIFT BAN ON AMERICAN WINE IMPORTS

Washington – Today, Representatives Mike Thompson (CA-04), Jimmy Panetta (CA-19), and David Valadao (CA-22) led a bipartisan coalition of 14 California lawmakers in requesting that Québec Premiere Christine Fréchette remove the current restrictions barring the importation and sale of American wine in Québec.

“Unfortunately, the restriction on American wine has had damaging consequences for regional consumers, businesses, and producers who had no influence over national policies,” wrote the lawmakers. “Québec consumers have historically enjoyed access to a wide variety of American wines, and their absence limits choice in the marketplace, while cutting off a $434 million market.”

“Reopening the market to American wine would restore consumer choice and signal a commitment to restoring fair and balanced trade for Québécois consumers and American wineries who have no connection to the underlying trade disputes,” continued the lawmakers.

The lawmakers highlighted the United States’ extended history of close collaboration with Québec through a relationship built on shared trade, culture, and economic success. Québec’s top export market is the United States, and the United States is Québec’s largest supplier. Nearly three-quarters of Québec’s 2024 exports went to the United States, worth a total of $91.2 billion, and a third of Québec’s total imports in recent years have come from the U.S.

In addition to Reps. Thompson, Panetta, and Valadao, Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi (CA-11) and Reps. Julia Brownley (CA-26), Salud Carbajal (CA-24), Gil Cisneros (CA-31), Jim Costa (CA-21), John Garamendi (CA-08), Jimmy Gomez (CA-34), Young Kim (CA-40), Doris Matsui (CA-07), Dave Min (CA-47), and Kevin Mullin (CA-15) also signed the letter.

Full text of the letter is available here and below:

Dear Premier Fréchette:

Thank you for your recent visit to Washington and your work to promote U.S.-Québec trade relations. In pursuit of that shared goal, we are writing to express our belief that lifting the current restrictions on the importation and sale of American wine in Québec would be beneficial to both Québec and the United States.

The United States and Québec share a long-standing relationship grounded in trade, cultural exchange, and mutual economic benefit. As you know, the U.S. is the top export market for Québec and received 73.5 percent of Québec’s exports in 2024, worth $91.2 billion. The United States is also Québec’s largest supplier, accounting for 33.3 percent of total imports in past years.

Unfortunately, the restriction on American wine has had damaging consequences for regional consumers, businesses, and producers who had no influence over national policies. Québec consumers have historically enjoyed access to a wide variety of American wines, and their absence limits choice in the marketplace, while cutting off a $434 million market.

Reopening the market to American wine would restore consumer choice and signal a commitment to restoring fair and balanced trade for Québecois consumers and American wineries who have no connection to the underlying trade disputes. We would welcome the opportunity to continue to engage in dialogue and work collaboratively toward a resolution.

Thank you for your time and consideration.

Sincerely,

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Congressman Mike Thompson is proud to represent California’s 4th Congressional District, which includes all or part of Lake, Napa, Solano, Sonoma and Yolo Counties. He is a senior member of the House Committee on Ways and Means. Rep. Thompson is Chairman of the House Gun Violence Prevention Task Force. He is also Co-Chair of the bipartisan, bicameral Congressional Wine Caucus and a member of the fiscally-responsible Blue Dog Coalition.