Thompson Announces that Vallejo Police Department Added to White House Community-Violence Intervention Collaborative

Washington – Today Rep. Mike Thompson (CA-05) and Vallejo Chief of Police Shawny K. Williams announced that the Vallejo Police Department has been added to the White House Domestic Policy Council’s Community Violence Intervention Collaborative. Thompson wrote to the White House in October asking that the Department be added to help support local officials as they address gun violence and reduce crime. A copy of that letter can be found here.

“It’s critical that we work together as local officials and community partners to reduce crime and help prevent gun violence in Vallejo. And it’s important that the Vallejo Police Department receives the Federal assistance it needs to build these partnerships that will keep people safer,” said Thompson. “That’s why I asked the Biden Administration to add the Vallejo Police Department to the Domestic Policy Council’s Community-Violence Intervention Collaborative. This will allow the department to work with the community to keep people safe and learn best practices nationwide to rebuild trust and reduce crime. I’m proud to announce that the department has been added to this important initiative and will support Chief Williams to keep Vallejo safe.”

"We are grateful for Congressman Thompson’s support and are thrilled that the Vallejo Police Department will be continuing our fight against violent crime using valuable resources shared by the White House Domestic Policy Council's Community Violence Intervention Collaborative,” Vallejo Chief of Police Shawny K. Williams said. “As we continue our efforts through Operation PEACE to eliminate gun violence and engage with our community, we remain hopeful that continued engagement with the Collaborative, as well as our ongoing work with Congressman Thompson, will result in the development and deployment of innovative community violence intervention (CVI) strategies to reduce and prevent violent crime in Vallejo.”

