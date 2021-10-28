Thompson Applauds White House's New Build Back Better Framework

Washington – Today Rep. Mike Thompson (CA-05) released the following statement applauding the updated Build Back Better Framework after attending a meeting with President Biden on Capitol Hill. The Framework includes Thompson’s GREEN Act, historic legislation to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and address climate change.

“Today, I was honored to again meet with President Biden and hear directly from him about the updated Build Back Better Act. He outlined a bill that is a direct investment in the middle class that will support education for our kids, cut taxes for working families, help people get back to work and make an historic effort to address climate change. I am proud to support this framework and look forward to voting to pass this bill.

“The Build Back Better Act also includes my GREEN Act, the largest investment in renewable energy and decarbonization in U.S. history to help us address the climate crisis. It uses the tax code to incentivize renewable energy and energy efficiency and will be a game changer in our work to combat climate change. I was proud to work alongside another leader on green energy, Senate Finance Committee Chairman Ron Wyden, whose expertise and commitment to climate issues were invaluable to the development of this package. Overall, this investment through my legislation allows us to meet President Biden’s goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 50 percent by the year 2030.

“Though this bill does not include everything I wanted, I am proud of the change that it will bring about, for workers, for families, for children and for generations to come. We must have a vote and deliver this bill for the American people as soon as possible.”

To learn more about the Build Back Better Framework releases today, you can click here. To learn more about the GREEN Act, you can click here.

Children, families and caregiving through:

Universal preschool for all 3- and 4-year-olds , Affordable high-quality childcare , Affordable, high-quality care for hundreds of thousands of older Americans and people with disabilities in their homes and communities , and An expanded Child Tax Credit :



Clean energy and combatting climate change through:

$320 billion in clean energy tax credits, $105 billion in resilience investments, $110 billion in investments and incentives for clean energy technology, manufacturing, and supply chains, and $20 billion in clean energy procurement.



Affordable care for millions of hardworking Americans through:

Affordable Care Act premium tax credits and Allowing Medicare to cover the cost of hearing.



Bringing down costs, reducing inflationary pressures, and strengthening the middle class through:

$150 billion investment in housing affordability and reducing price pressures, including in rural areas, Education beyond high school and workforce, and Earned Income Tax Credit for 17 million low-wage workers.



An immigration system consistent with the Senate’s reconciliation rules.

