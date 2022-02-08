Thompson, Joyce Introduce Bipartisan Resolution to Recognize National Burn Awareness Week

Washington – This week, Rep. Mike Thompson (CA-05) and Rep. Dave Joyce (OH-14) introduced a bipartisan resolution recognizing National Burn Awareness Week which runs from February 6, 2022 to February 12, 2022. This resolution asks local governments, health care organizations, first responders and people across the nation to commemorate National Burn Awareness Week to raise awareness about the seriousness of burn injuries and honor survivors, patients, and those who care for them.

“Every year, more than 400,000 people receive treatment for burn injuries. I am proud to introduce this bipartisan resolution with Representative Joyce to raise awareness about the dangers of burn injuries and work to support the victims, survivors, and those who care for them,” said Congressman Thompson. “This week, we are spreading awareness about ways to prevent burn injuries and sending our gratitude to the first responders and health care professionals who respond to and care for those who suffer from burns.”

“Burn injuries continue to be one of the leading causes of accidental death and injury in the United States,” said Congressman Joyce. “What’s worse is that nearly a third of all burn injuries afflict children under the age of 15. I’m proud to once again introduce this bipartisan resolution alongside Congressman Thompson to help promote burn injury awareness, prevent these terrible accidents that threaten thousands of lives every year, and recognize the first-responders who are dedicated to saving and caring for the victims of burn injuries.”

“So many of the burn injuries that we see every day are preventable. Each survivor that we help is a person, with a family and a life ahead of them. Raising awareness about the commonsense steps that the public can take to protect themselves and their loved ones is essential. We are appreciative of Representatives Thompson and Joyce introducing this resolution, continuing to lead the way in Congress on burn injury prevention,” said Lucy Wibbenmeyer, MD, FACS, President of the American Burn Association.

