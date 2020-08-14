Thompson Launches 2020 Student Leadership Council

Washington – Today Rep. Mike Thompson (CA-05) announced he is now accepting applications for his 2020 Student Leadership Council, open to high school students in California’s Fifth Congressional District. Launched in 2019, the Student Leadership Council is a chance for local students to learn more about their government and develop leadership skills.

“One of the most inspiring parts about representing our district is getting to know the incredible young people who live here and will be our next generation of leaders. It’s on all of us to work to support them and give them the tools they need to thrive and grow,” said Thompson. “That’s why I am proud to launch my 2020 Student Leadership Council, open to all local high school students and with a new structure to suit our virtual learning environment. I encourage all eligible students to apply!”

Applications for Thompson’s 2020 Student Leadership Council are open until Friday, September 25. This year’s Virtual Council will bring together students from all of the five counties Thompson represents. More information on the Council and how to apply can be found here.

###