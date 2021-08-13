Thompson Launches 2021 Student Leadership Council

Napa – Today Rep. Mike Thompson (CA-05) announced that he is now accepting applications for his 2021 Student Leadership Council. This council allows local high school students to get a firsthand look at how government works and collaborate on projects that build their leadership skills. A statement from Thompson is below.

“Each year, I bring together high school students from across our district to help them learn more about how our government works, provide mentorship from leaders across our region and allow them to complete a final project that increases their leadership abilities. I am always inspired to see what they accomplish and can’t wait to meet this year’s 2021 Student Leadership Council. All local high school students are encouraged to apply!”

High school students who live in California’s Fifth Congressional District are encouraged to apply to Thompson’s 2021 Student Leadership Council and should submit applications by Wednesday, September 22, 2021. The council will include students from each of the five counties Thompson represents and will meet virtually to suit COVID-19 health needs. You can click here to read more and learn how to apply.

